[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada women’s tennis fell 4-3, to host UC San Diego Saturday to close the weekend.
The Pack began the early afternoon capturing the doubles point with wins at Nos. 1 and 2, partners Mariana Campino and Amaheée Charrier defeating Kelly Leung and Ella Pachl 6-3, while Anastasia Luneva and Audrey Moutama beat out Naomi Nguyen and Grace Gamal 7-6.
In singles play, Nevada got wins at Nos. 4 and 2 from Wiem Boubaker first defeating Naomi Nguyen 7-5, 6-1. Charrier picked up her second singles win this weekend taking Ella Pachl 7-5, 6-3. Nevada’s Luneva led Grace Gamal after the first set 6-4, but couldn’t keep the momentum, ultimately losing the next two sets.
The Pack (1-1) travels back to California next week, first to Santa Clara on Friday, January 27 followed by a match against Saint Mary’s on Saturday, January 28.