Nevada's Will Baker Named Mountain West Player of the Week

(December 26, 2022) Following his performance in Nevada’s win over Norfolk State, Will Baker has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Baker helped fuel the Pack to a 78-66 win over the Spartans, scoring 23 points on a perfect 9-9 shooting from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line, as Nevada earned their tenth victory of the season.
Baker also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out two assists, and finished the contest with a game-high plus/minus of +12.
Nevada begins conference play this Wednesday at home against Boise State with tip-off set for 7 p.m.