Please note that the 5A Northern League football games that were postponed last Friday due to poor air quality will be made up today (Monday, Sept. 19). Today's schedule is:
• Reed at Carson, 5 p.m.
• Galena at Douglas, 5 p.m.
• Reno at Bishop Manogue, 7 p.m.
Under the Nevada Administrative Code 385B.444 Section 1(a), "A pupil who participates in football as a sanctioned sport shall not participate in more than one game of interscholastic football during 5 consecutive days..."
As a result of the games being played today, 5A Northern League games scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 all will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 24.
Those games are:
• Spanish Springs at Bishop Manogue;
• Reno at Damonte Ranch;
• Carson at McQueen; and
• Douglas at Reed
Game times for the games on Sept. 24 are still being determined.