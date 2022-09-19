Please note that the 5A Northern League football games that were postponed last Friday due to poor air quality will be made up today (Monday, Sept. 19). Today's schedule is:

  • Reed at Carson, 5 p.m.

  • Galena at Douglas, 5 p.m.

  • Reno at Bishop Manogue, 7 p.m.

Under the Nevada Administrative Code 385B.444 Section 1(a), "A pupil who participates in football as a sanctioned sport shall not participate in more than one game of interscholastic football during 5 consecutive days..."

As a result of the games being played today, 5A Northern League games scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 all will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 24.

Those games are:

  • Spanish Springs at Bishop Manogue;

  • Reno at Damonte Ranch; 

  • Carson at McQueen; and

  • Douglas at Reed

Game times for the games on Sept. 24 are still being determined. 