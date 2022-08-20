[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Brandon Pfaadt’s seven shutout innings on the mound stymied the Salt Lake Bees’ (55-61) bats in a 4-2 Reno Aces (66-50) win Saturday night in front of 7,073 fans at Greater Nevada Field.
In his first start at Greater Nevada Field, Brandon Pfaadt (W, 3-0) treated the home crowd to seven shutout innings of one-hit ball, walked two and struck out four for his third Triple-A win.
Seth Beer bashed a 479-foot solo shot past the berm in right in the second inning for a 1-0 Aces lead.
The Aces added three runs in the seventh, capped off by a solo shot from Camden Duzenack to extend Reno’s advantage to 4-0.
The Bees plated two in the eighth, but it was not enough in a 4-2 Aces win.
Aces Notables:
- Seth Beer: 1-for-2, HR (13), RBI, 2 R, BB
- Camden Duzenack: 1-for-3, HR (11), RBI.
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-3, 3B, RBI, R and extended hitting streak to six games.
- J.B. Wendelken: (S,1), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K’s.
Reno’s squad will complete their six-game homestand against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Sunday, August 21st. After the homestand, the Aces hit the road for a six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting on Tuesday, August 23. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.