[RENO ACES RELEASE]
The Reno Aces (70-57) reached within three late but could not bridge the gap in a 5-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (63-64) Friday night in front of 5,908 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 15-7 record against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network.
Trailing 5-1 in the eighth, the Aces reached within three when Seth Beer drove an RBI double to center, but the Aces could not get any closer in the defeat.
The loss was charged to Drey Jameson (L, 5-11) after the Ball State product allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Aces Notables:
- Seth Beer: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 3-for-4, 2B, R.
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4.
- Blake Workman: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.
Reno continues its six-game homestand against Las Vegas through Sunday, September 4. After the homestand, the Aces will travel to Utah to take on the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, starting Tuesday, September 6.
Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003