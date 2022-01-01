[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
SAN JOSE, Calif. – A dominating second half performance powered the Nevada women’s basketball team (10-4) to its largest conference win in program history, defeating San Jose State 83-48 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Nevada moves to 2-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Senior Da’Ja Hamilton put together another dominating performance, tying a season-high 21 points to go along with five assists and one steal. Freshman Audrey Roden also pieced together a noteworthy performance with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Senior Kylie Jimenez continued to be a major component to the Pack offense, dishing out a season-best 10 assists while contributing three steals, three rebounds and two points. Sophomore Lexie Givens recorded 11 points, three rebounds and a steal. Senior Nia Alexander racked up 10 points, three rebounds and an assist. Senior Amaya West pitched in seven points and four rebounds. Sophomore Alyssa Jimenez tabbed a team-high five rebounds and added five points, three assists and two steals.
A back-and-forth first quarter resulted in a 17-17 score heading into the second. A West jumper at 5:16 pushed Nevada’s lead to 27-22. Back-to-back baskets by Hamilton and freshman Natalie Lathrop extended the lead to 31-22 at 3:44. San Jose State cut the lead to 31-25 on a three, but the Pack responded on another layup by Lathrop (33-25). Givens poured in Nevada’s last points of the half on a three at 1:29. The Wolf Pack carried a 36-29 lead into half.
The Spartans came within six points at the 6:06 mark in the third, but the Pack held San Jose State to just four points the rest of the quarter and grabbed a 57-38 lead going into the fourth.
Nevada remained in control in the fourth quarter. Alexander opened with three-consecutive buckets to move the lead to 63-39 at 6:41. The Pack continued to outscore San Jose State 26-10 to secure its second-consecutive conference win.
Nevada has won nine of its last 10 games.
UP NEXT
The Wolf Pack hosts Utah State on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Lawlor Events Center.