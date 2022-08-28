[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nevada volleyball concluded its participation in the Sacramento State tournament with a 0-3 loss against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon.
Kayla Afoa was selected All-Tournament team after putting in 53 kills, a .226 hitting percentage, 32 digs, and two block assists during the weekend.
Nevada 0 – Middle Tennessee State 3
On Saturday’s match, Afoa led the Pack offense with another double-digits game in kills. The Honolulu, Hawaii native recorded 11 kills and nine digs in the match.
Afoa was followed by freshman Jordan Schwartz, who continues to make an impact on the team with eight kills and three block assists. The Pack recorded three total blocks with Schwartz present in all of them.
On the defense, the libero Kia Kaohelaulii also recorded nine digs. Senior Andrea Alcaraz had another double-digit game with 24 assists and two block assists recorded in the game.
How it happened
Nevada started the match struggling in the defense, but the squad was able to tie the game 8-8. Middle Tennessee State extended the lead going into the media timeout with a 15-9 score. The Blue Raiders continued in the lead to close the set 25-17 on a service error by the Pack.
In the second set, Nevada kept the game with a close score until the 19-19 mark, where the Blue Raiders created a three-point lead to close the set 25-21.
The final set belonged to Middle Tennessee State from the beginning. Nevada was able to get the game within one 13-12, but the Blue Raiders kept the momentum going to close the set 25-15.
What's next
The Pack will continue on the road to play in the Gonzaga tournament Sept. 2-3. The squad will face CSUN at 10 a.m., the host team, Gonzaga at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and Idaho State at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.