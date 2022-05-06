Weather Alert

...WINDY AND COLDER MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND WITH SNOW SHOWERS... * Winds: Periods of strong winds will continue through the weekend. The most widespread strong winds will be tonight and again on Sunday, with localized strong winds in the Eastern Sierra on Saturday. * While not major wind events, we will likely see rough air for plane travel. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road information. Areas of blowing dust are possible, and backcountry and ski recreation will be impacted along with rough conditions on area lakes this weekend. * Temperatures: A strong cold front will roll through on Sunday. This front will usher in a much colder airmass Mother's Day into the first half of next week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it's likely we will have frost and freeze concerns Sunday through Tuesday nights. Watch those sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation ahead of time. * Rain and Snow: We will see periods of rain and snow/pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snows in the mountains appears to be Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in. Check travel conditions Sunday before heading over the hill. Outside of that, rain and snow showers will be more scattered in nature through Tuesday, but accumulations will be hard to come by. Sorry mom. We'll do better next year.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind prone areas may see gusts up to 65 mph. Wave heights of 2 to 5 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dangerous boating conditions on Pyramid Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will last into the night Friday night, especially for the Reno-Carson City area. Areas of blowing dust are possible downwind of the Carson Sink, which could bring reduced visibility to I-80, US-95, and US-50. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Consider delaying going out on area lakes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&