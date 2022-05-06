Reno Food Systems recently received an $18,150 Community Fund grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada to support their Regenerative Agriculture and Food Systems Education Program.
Reno Food Systems (RFS) is a non-profit who operates ‘Park Farm,’ a 5-acre urban teaching farm on a leased parcel of Washoe County parkland and built/operated using the methodology of permaculture, agroforestry and regenerative agriculture.
In addition to Park Farm, RFS oversees three other agriculture programs all of which increase our local food supply, prioritize expanding access to fresh foods for communities experiencing food inequities, and help cultivate increased opportunities for engagement and education.
RFS’s Regenerative Agriculture and Food Systems Education Program is a multifaceted program that builds upon our existing urban agriculture training program, which offers comprehensive agricultural and food systems education to the public. The funding provided by the Community Foundation will help RFS work towards increasing opportunities for our interns and the public at large to experience the interconnectedness of food systems and develop and collaborate on contemporary methods to deploy effective change in our communities.
“By connecting people to the land and to growing food, they come to understand the impact their food purchases have on the planet and the lives of people who produce it, around the world and right here in Northern Nevada. Our Regenerative Agriculture and Food Systems Education Program will create more opportunities for women and youth to become involved in our farm, understand the realities of food insecurity and become advocates for a healthier, environmentally sustainable, and more equitable food system.” Lyndsey Langsdale - President, Reno Food Systems
Since their beginning in 2017, RFS has spent the past five years modeling a way to foster food systems using more transparent, just and equitable models of food production and distribution.