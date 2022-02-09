More than 250 creative teens across Northern Nevada will be recognized for their original artwork submitted to the 2022 Scholastic Art Awards.
A panel of local judges sorted through more than 1,400 works submitted in 17 categories for the Northern Nevada visual arts component of the 2022 Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards, coordinated and hosted by the Nevada Museum of Art.
Judges deliberated over which submissions would receive awards based on originality, technical skill and the emergence of personal vision.
From the submissions chosen to receive awards, a selection of works have been nominated for the American Visions Award, the highest regional honor.
Judges selected 63 individual pieces to receive Gold Key awards. American Visions Nominees and Gold Key winning works will go on to compete at the national level and have the chance to be recognized as the best up-and-coming artists in the nation.
Judges selected 88 additional individual submissions to receive the Silver Key award for outstanding achievement at the regional level. The panel selected 309 individual submissions to receive Honorable Mention.
Exhibitions of the American Visions Nominees and Gold Key winning works are on view through February 25 at the Nevada Museum of Art and Sheppard Contemporary in the Church Fine Arts building at the University of Nevada, Reno, respectively.
The Museum has partnered with the University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts and College of Liberal Arts to present concurrent exhibitions of select winning works. Select Gold Key artworks will be exhibited at the Sheppard Contemporary gallery at the Church Fine Arts Building at the University through February 25, 2022.
Meanwhile, the five American Visions nominees will be on display at the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, Wayne L. Prim Theater Lobby, located at 160 West Liberty Street in downtown Reno, February 5 through February 25, 2022.