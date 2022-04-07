Weather Alert

...Breezy with Near Record High Temperatures through Friday... ...Cold Spring Storm with High Wind Potential and Sierra Snowfall Possible Monday and Monday Night... * Our unseasonable warmth continues Friday with our daytime highs running 15-20 degrees higher than average. These are the type of temperatures expected for early June instead of early April. Record highs are possible through Friday with about a 25 percent chance to tie or break our current daily records. * Westerly zephyr winds of 20-30 mph on Friday will shift northerly behind a passing cold front on Saturday. Temperatures will cool nearly 15 degrees on Saturday behind the front. * Early next week, a stronger Pacific storm will bring a sharp return to winter conditions. Winds could be strong Monday with potential for damaging gusts in parts of the eastern Sierra and western Nevada. Snow is expected to develop in the Sierra by Monday afternoon, with lighter snow spreading into lower elevations through Monday night. High temperatures early next week will be cooler by more than 30 degrees compared to this week's warm spell, with widespread freezing conditions likely Monday and Tuesday nights. Now is the time to prepare for this major change back to winter weather. Secure loose outdoor items before the winds increase Monday, and have sufficient food, water, warm clothing and emergency supplies handy in case of power outages. Anyone planning travel in the Sierra Monday through early Tuesday can expect slick travel conditions and delays with chain controls.