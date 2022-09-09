One Nevada Credit Union invites the community to help build a collaborative art display as a fundraiser for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity at the Great Reno Balloon Race from Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11.
Visit the One Nevada sponsorship booth at the balloon races to decorate a balloon for the collaborative community art display. One Nevada will donate $1 to Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity for every balloon decorated.
Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that focuses on building homes, communities, and hope.
The organization is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes, advocating for fair and just housing policies, and by providing training and resources to help families.
For more information about Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity, visit habitatforhumanityreno.org