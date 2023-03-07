What was formally the Sands Regency Casino in downtown Reno now has a new name.
Officials of Jacobs Entertainment today introduced the 750-room J Resort development to the Northern Nevada market.
J Resort is a $300 million redevelopment of the former Sands Regency.
The property anchors Reno's Neon Line, a half-mile-long art and entertainment district featuring a collection of monumental sculptures, as well as festival grounds capable of hosting up to 6,000 people.
Phase One of the J Resort development will be completed in June, however given the strong interest in the project, Jacobs Entertainment officials have decided to open half of the casino floor, along with 500 newly remodeled rooms effective immediately.
"After five years of land assemblage, design, and construction we are pleased today to announce J Resort, Jacobs Entertainment's flagship property and Nevada's first art and entertainment-themed resort property,” said Jeff Jacobs, CEO of Jacobs Entertainment. “J Resort is raising the bar for all northern Nevada resort properties. In addition to the sculptures that we display along Reno's Neon Line, we will also highlight over $100 million of paintings and sculptures throughout the entire J Resort property.”
Jacobs Entertainment Chief Operating Officer, John East will serve as interim President of J Resort ensuring a strong initial chapter for this very special property.
"As the owners of several Gold Dust West properties in Northern Nevada for over 20 years, we understand the importance of providing great service to our loyal local customers,” said John East, Chief Operating Officer of Jacobs Entertainment and interim President of J Resort. “Our reputation for high-quality food and customer service as well as strong gaming value will continue at our newest property, J Resort. Speaking on behalf of our 500 plus associates, I can say we look forward to providing great service and an enjoyable time to our local customers as well as our out-of-town visitors."
Phase One J Resort amenities will be completed and open in June, and will include:
- A completely remodeled casino, including over 600 new gaming positions
- Over 1,000 surface parking spaces for both valet and self-parking
- Hanna's Table - a new three-meal restaurant featuring a seasonal outdoor dining area
- J Paul's Italian Steakhouse
- Additional artwork
- Afterglow Lounge
- America's first 24/7 outdoor digital art wall. This 65 x 65 foot viewing screen will display cutting-edge digital art videos.
For over a year, Jacobs Entertainment officials have been working with digital artists from around the world, creating visual content that can only be described as a “Must-See.”
"As we now open half of the newly created casino and over 500 newly remodeled rooms, we prepare for our June ribbon-cutting celebration highlighting the completion of phase one of the J Resort, as well as our first season of The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds,” said Jonathan Boulware, Regional Vice President of Jacobs Entertainment.
This summer, the district is also celebrating its first full season of The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds, where J Resort will activate an important downtown Reno entertainment district with over 50 event days of festivals and outdoor special events. Festivals and special events featured at The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds this year include the annual Reno Cinco De Mayo festival — projected to attract 20,000+ patrons over 3 days; Abbey Road — a two-day celebration of the Beatles; Pride Pre Parade Party — expected to attract an attendance of over 1,000; and Reno Latinfest.
Additionally, the site will host a country and western-themed festival, a Reno Jazz Orchestra event, several festivals promoted by regional promoter BASS Camp, and many fundraising events including A Night Under the Stars, benefiting the Reno Rodeo Foundation Rhythm and Rawhide. The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds will host over 50 event days this year, with a vision to create over 100 event days and attract over 100,000 new visitors annually to downtown Reno's premier outdoor entertainment facility.
“Completing phase one of J Resort and the opening of the adjoining Glow Plaza Festival Grounds mark another chapter of the revitalization of downtown Reno,” Boulware continued. “It is a chapter of transition from the remnants of the last growth period downtown in the 1960s to a complete makeover currently underway.”
Later this summer, Jacobs Entertainment will begin a $100 million Phase Two of the property. Phase Two of J Resort will include:
- A 400-position high ceiling extension of the gaming area
- Rooftop indoor/outdoor swimming pool and spa
- Asian food and gaming venue
- Sports themed lounge
- Additional art — including a sculpture currently being shaped for J Resort in Italy by world-renowned sculptor Richard Erdman.
After phase two is completed, Jacobs Entertainment will focus on some of the other components envisioned in the multi-year J Resort master plan.
These components include a 6,500-seat Mountain View outdoor amphitheater, a large outdoor day pool, a 3,500-seat Vegas-style indoor showroom, a 400 seat dinner theater, a zip line 150 feet over Reno's Neon Line, over 100,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference space, additional enclosed parking, and over 1,200 additional resort guest rooms.
This growth will ultimately employ over 2,000 people in the region.
“We are confident that J Resort and The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds will continue to grow and evolve as the Reno/Sparks and Lake Tahoe region continues to grow in the years ahead,” Jacobs concluded. “We doubled down on Reno, and we are pleased that we did.”
March 3, 2023 Update:
Jeff Jacobs, CEO of Jacobs Entertainment will be providing updates and timelines on his most recent development project in Reno’s Neon Line District.
This event will include a special announcement and a property tour through the renovations already underway at the Sands Regency Casino Hotel
On Friday, we saw some notable work at the Sands which included construction crews installing a sign at the top of the property.
Original Story from 2020:
Jacobs Entertainment has announced an additional $150 million investment in the next phase of Reno’s Neon Line District. The project includes the purchase of several 1970s style motels as well as a major expansion and remodel of The Sands Regency Hotel Casino.
This new investment is coupled with the initial $135 million that was previously used in the acquisition and development of property on West Fourth Street. In the next phase, Jacobs Entertainment will renovate four motels including Townhouse, 7-Eleven, Castaway and Sarrazin Arms.
“As part of our proposed development agreement with the City of Reno, Jacobs Entertainment is committed to preserving 100 affordable housing units for the next decade,” said Jeffrey Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of Jacobs Entertainment. “These will be both senior and workforce affordable housing units, and will represent 30 percent of our apartment units along Reno's Neon Line. In addition to the $1.5 million that we previously donated to the Reno Housing Authority (RHA), we continue to explore affordable housing opportunities in public/private partnerships with the RHA and the City of Reno.”
In addition to upgrading these four motels, Jacobs Entertainment will be completing the final phase of public art along Reno's Neon Line, as well as expanding and remodeling The Sands Regency Hotel Casino.
"Not only will we be completely remodeling our 725 hotel rooms, but we are also adding a spa, new restaurants, a rooftop pool, a second parking garage and an exciting new casino,” Jacobs said. “When we have completed our remodel, the property will have a bold, contemporary look and feel that will definitely not be your grandmother's Sands Regency.”
The first of the new Sands Regency improvements is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2022.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Jacobs Entertainment says a new gathering space called 'Sands Connect' will be constructed on West Fourth Street located between Gold Dust West and Sands Regency as part of Reno’s Neon Line District.
The area will include a festival tent and an open promenade. Additionally, the perimeter of the Sands Connect will feature phase two of Reno’s Neon Line, including historic Reno neon signs as well as Burning Man art installations.
Construction will begin March 1, 2020.
“As we look to build a new city district, we realize the undeniable need for a central event space that will allow the community as well as out of town visitors to gather,” said Jeffrey Jacobs, CEO of Jacobs Entertainment. “Reno’s Neon Line is about celebrating Reno’s future, while also embracing its past. The Sands Connect does that — the perfect combination of Reno’s historic past and what is still to come.”
Sands Connect will be completed in the spring of 2020.
Additionally, the project will include a beer garden located near Polar Bear, selfie areas and a picnic area and outdoor stage. The east side of the property will be transformed into an exhibit space for RV shows, outdoor shows, farmers’ markets, overflow parking for events and more.
The historic Nystrom House will be placed on the west side of the property. The nearly 150-year-old home once served as a divorce boarding house, but now it will become the property’s food and beverage hub, complete with an open bar concept.
Sands Connect will host nine confirmed multi-day events in 2020, and more than double to around 20 events in the following year. This year’s Sands Connect events include:
* June 5 - 7: Reno Art Fest• at Sands Connect
* July 3 - 5: Red, White &• Brew at Sands Connect
* August 6 - 9: Sierra Nevada• European Car Festival at Sands Connect
* August 28 - 29: Camp Tiny• Houses at Sands Connect
* September 4 - 6: Labor Day• Weekend Party at Sands Connect
* September 7 - 9: Playa Transition• at Sands Connect
* September 11 - 12: Little• Hero’s at Sands Connect
* September 19 - 20: Taco Fest• at Sands Connect
* September 25 - 27: Street• Vibrations at Sands Connect
For more information on Reno's Neon Line District, click here.
