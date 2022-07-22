The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a Burglary Suspect.
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m., a suspect wearing a long sleeve shirt (possibly with the Carhartt logo and lettering down the sleeve), jeans, white shoes, a dark colored backpack with writing on upper portion near a Jan sport logo and a white bandana over his face entered the Wing Stop at 3965 S Carson St.
The suspect walked around the business and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Torres (775) 283-7855, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.