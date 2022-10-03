Barton Health moves forward with Regional Expansion

Furthering its mission of improving community health and well-being, Barton Health is moving forward with its Barton Health Regional Expansion, which will broaden regional medical services.
Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn main casino building began today, October 3, paving the way for the future of healthcare in the Lake Tahoe region.
“After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
Bradford, in partnership with others, owned and operated the Lakeside Inn and Casino for 35 years, beginning in 1986. The business closed in 2020.
“Upon the closure of Lakeside Inn, we received purchase offers from other developers and the like. Through a fortunate series of events, Barton stepped up to purchase the building,” said Bradford. “For me, this was the ideal passage, building upon the fundamental need of every community: to have high-quality medical care.”
Barton Health began demolition of the ancillary buildings at the Lakeside Inn on April 4. During the permit approval process for demolition of the main casino building, the vacant space was utilized for community fire and police service training.
Initial planning is scheduled for completion in early 2023, resulting in a facilities master plan outlining new buildings and an overview of services. A target completion date for new construction projects could be as early as 2026.
A dual campus strategy will better position the healthcare system to serve the future needs of the region and ensure long term viability through improved access to services, efficiencies, and state-of-the-art technology and facilities. Community feedback, market trends, utilization data, state regulations, and CA 2030 seismic requirements for healthcare facilities are being considered to help develop a facilities and services plan to best meet these needs.
