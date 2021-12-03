If you are looking for the perfect Christmas tree, you might notice higher prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says tree prices have doubled since 2015. It says extreme weather like floods and drought, combined with wildfire have affected supply. Supply chain issues are also affecting prices as transportation costs rise. The USDA says artificial trees are about 20-30 percent higher.
Matt Altemus manages Reno Christmas Trees on the corner of S. Virginia St. and Kietzke Lane. He says his prices are not changing this year but that they have in years past.
"Prices are about the same as last year, which it was a little more than previous years but we try to not go up like everything else is going up," Altemus said.
He says many other lots and retailers are feeling the economic pressure more than he is. He bought his trees a couple of years ago, and recently harvested them.
"They're wholesaling from the farm for the same price we're retailing them for," Altemus said. "So they might be selling for a lot more all over the country."
He says the supply appears to be lower in the Truckee Meadows than it was last year.
"It is harder to get Christmas trees from a retailer and I noticed there's a couple more lots that shut down here in Reno," Altemus said. "Luckily, we purchased our trees a couple years ago, so we still have a big variety."
Altemus ships his Christmas trees from High Prairie, Oregon. He sells 700-2,500 trees every Christmas season. He normally brings one or two more loads before Christmas but he plans on closing about a week earlier than usual so he can spend the holiday with his family.
Many customers say they will buy a real tree at Reno Christmas Trees regardless of high or low prices.
"We used to live in Reno so we came here every year and these trees last like, you could throw them in the yard in February," Kathy Baars, Fallon resident said. "They're still alive."
"We came to Reno Christmas Tree, last year, and we got a big tree and they treated us well and it's a super good tree," Justin Pare, Sparks resident said. "It lasted like all the way through January, so we were really happy."
Anthony Ohlson lives in Reno but he does some part-time work at Reno Christmas Tree. He used to cut his own trees but wildfires changed that.
"My family used to get our trees in El Dorado County, kind of El Dorado, Placerville, Verdi area and since it burned down, it's a little harder because the trees aren't there anymore," Ohlson said.
Trees cost as low as $20 for small ones and prices increase with size. The most expensive ones cost $300 for a 15-foot tree.
"There's a lot of people in Reno who have tall ceiling and they say 'It's once a year. Might as well get the biggest tree.'", Altemus said. "They come down to get their big trees and get them up or have us deliver them."
Customers choose the tree that they like, then Altemus will show them other ones to compare them before they make their final selections. He also prepares the trees before sending them home with customers.
"We'll take it, shake it out and then we take it over and we fresh cut it, trim up the limbs so it fits in their stand, and then we'll help tie it on their car," Altemus said.
People are encouraged to put the tree in water within one hour of the fresh-cut. Closing nearby vents and keeping the tree away from heat sources will also help keep it fresh for a longer amount of time.