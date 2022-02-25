The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The war is having a major impact on the civilians in Ukraine, including reports of casualties.
"It's horrific," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada said. "Again, nobody wins in a military war. Nobody wins with military action."
Cortez Masto condemns the actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Joe Biden has already imposed sanctions. Cortez Masto says that is the right course of action.
"We have the tools through these sanctions, we've started imposing them and more can be done and I think they have to be crippling sanctions to push back against Putin and Russia," Cortez Masto said.
The senator says there is no appetite for the United States to use military force in the conflict. She says it is important to support Ukraine in other ways, though.
"It starts with diplomacy," Cortez Masto said. "It is very clear, Ukraine's not a NATO state. We're not going to send our troops, American troops into Ukraine but we do have to stand with our NATO countries and allies and stand up for Ukraine sovereignty."
Cortez Masto also weighed in on President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court. He selected Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. If the senate confirms Brown Jackson, she will become the first black woman to sit on the bench of the high court. Cortez Masto will have a vote when the time comes to confirm her.
"I look forward to talking with her, doing my due diligence as I have always done and ask the questions and do the research and make sure that I am satisfied that she is the appropriate person," Cortez Masto said.
The senator is in northern Nevada where she toured Via Seating. The Sparks company manufactures chairs for offices, conference rooms, lounges and even outdoor use.
"This is a perfect example of a business that employs Nevadans but at the same time, develops and manufactures an essential product," Cortez Masto said.
The company is dealing with many of the same challenges that other businesses are facing like the labor shortage and supply chain issues that affect raw material imports and product exports.
"We got ahead of the challenge and brought in inventory a little bit earlier than others, so that's helped us gain market share but we're dealing with it like everybody else," Chas Hepler, President & CEO of Via Seating said.
Cortez Masto is promoting legislation that could help increase American manufacturing. The senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act with a bipartisan vote, last year. She says the bill would provide resources and incentives to more companies to produce materials and to compete, globally.
"If we can build the essential components and products that we need here for so many of our products like cars and other things, we're actually able to address the supply chain issue," Cortez Masto.
She says Nevada has the people with the right talent and skill sets to bring more manufacturing companies to Nevada. She talked about the importance of producing and buying products that are made in America.