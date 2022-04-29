KinderCare's Damonte Ranch center is temporarily closing it's doors.
The company says they center has been feeling the effects of a nationwide staffing shortage of childcare teachers.
KinderCare tells us the Damonte Ranch center has had to close classrooms early, adjust hours and close classrooms entirely in order to maintain state required teacher-child ratios in the classroom and while it's a difficult decision, closing the center is the best one they can make at this time.
Additionally, KinderCare Learning Companies gave us this statement:
At this time, we think it’s the best thing we can do for our families and children. Closing the center will give us time to hire and train new teachers. We are hopeful that a pause means we will be able to better serve our community.
There's no word yet on when the childcare center might reopen.