When Nevadans ring in 2023, six new state laws take effect, making changes on Nevada's roads, and in its police stations, convenience stores, and neighborhoods.
Here's a rundown of what's changing in the new year.
AB116: Decriminalizes Minor Traffic Offenses
If you get a speeding ticket in 2023 and don't pay your fine or show up for court, you won't be going to jail. The Nevada Legislature passed Assembly Bill 116 with support from both parties in the 2021 session.
It decriminalizes minor traffic offenses, like speeding, cell phone use, or driving with an expired registration, and limits fines to $500 max.
"The intent behind AB116 is to keep people from being trapped in a cycle of not being able to pay fines and having arrest warrants and doing jail time, just for being unable to pay fines," DMV Public Information Officer Kevin Malone said.
So, while you can still get a ticket-- and demerit points on your license-- it won't go on to criminal prosecution, like in the past.
"It might go to collections," Malone said, "but you won't be arrested and you won't have your driver's license suspended for a minor traffic offense."
...at least not right away.
If you rack up too many points, or unpaid fines, your driver's license could be at risk. It's also worth noting: this does not apply to major infractions like DUI, driving without a license, or leaving the scene of a crash. Those could still land you in jail.
Click here for more details from the DMV.
AB336: Requires an annual behavioral wellness visit for peace officers
It's no secret: law enforcement officers have tough jobs. And that can impact their mental health. Starting in 2023, Assembly Bill 336 dictates that we pay closer attention to that.
"Let's face it. Officers are exposed to things that they probably shouldn't be. Traumatic accidents, traumatic injuries, violent crime," Washoe County Sheriff's Office Captain Corey Solferino said. "It takes a toll over the years."
The bill establishes a new requirement for an annual behavioral wellness visit for peace officers. It passed the 2021 legislature with input from law enforcement agencies, and support from both parties.
"We are trying to change paradigms," Solferino said. "We are trying to say that it's ok to not be ok, and to seek out help."
AB349: Changes requirements for "Classic Vehicle," "Classic Rod," and "Old Timer" License Plates
Classic car owners-- this one's for you.
Assembly Bill 349 means a lot of you might have to buy new insurance, or surrender those "Classic Car" license plates. This one also passed in the 2021 session, along strict party lines.
Now, anyone registering for a "Classic Car," "Classic Rod," or "Old Timer" plate, will have to show proof of classic or antique vehicle insurance. You also can't drive it more than 5,000 miles in a year.
"The purpose of this bill is to crack down on all the classic vehicle scofflaws who just get a classic vehicle license plate to avoid the emissions inspections," Malone said.
Previously, any car older than 25 years old qualified for "Classic Car" status. At 20 years old, it could be a "Classic Rod." That means, a car made in 2002, could have been detouring right around those emissions tests. But, no longer.
"What will happen is, they'll have to change to a different plate style and get a smog check if one is required," Malone said.
Click here for more details from the DMV.
AB360: Enhances requirements for ID verification in tobacco purchases
If you're under 40 and a smoker, prepare to show your ID.
Assembly Bill 360 requires anyone who sells tobacco products, including vape products, to card all buyers under age 40, and use software to verify that they're over 18.
Any violations will get the seller a $100 fine for each offense.
AB360 passed with broad bipartisan support.
SB186: Changes some rules for HOAs, Collection Agencies, Towing Companies
Some provisions of Senate Bill 186 took effect in 2022, changing the rules for how Homeowners' Associations (HOAs) are managed. One provision, requiring larger HOAs to host a website where homeowners can pay their dues, takes effect on January 1, 2023.
The bill overall also requires any collection agency used by an HOA to be unaffiliated with HOA management, and changes some rules about HOA foreclosures.
This one passed mostly along party lines.
SB448: Updates requirements for energy utilities and policies for renewable energy standards
Senate Bill 448 is all about energy. It makes a variety of changes to help meet the state's clean energy portfolio standards.
Most of this bill is already in effect, but the final piece-- closing out an electric vehicle program that's getting replaced with a new one-- takes effect in the new year.
This bill passed with bipartisan support.