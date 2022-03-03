The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for sex trafficking charges.
Cameron Devontae Little, 26 from Reno, was arrested after soliciting an undercover detective posing as a 16-year-old child. during a sex trafficking sting operation conducted in March 2021 by the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT)
During the operation, Little attempted to entice the believed child over Facebook to engage in prostitution, as well as to make pornographic videos with him that Little said he would then post on various websites to make money.
Little, who has a previous conviction out of Nevada for Lewdness with a Child Under 14, had an active warrant for failure to obey sex offender registration laws at the time of his arrest.
Following his arrest, Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Darcy Cameron filed formal criminal charges against Little, who pled guilty to one count of Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child in January.
At sentencing, DDA Cameron argued for imposition of the maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, with parole eligibility beginning at 6 years, citing Little’s previous sex offense conviction, which involved a child, and the undeniable and profound negative impact his actions would have had on the believed victim in the instant case.
Little was ultimately sentenced to a term of between 4 and 10 years in prison.