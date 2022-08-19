The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced Michael Thomas Woods, from Reno, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole beginning after a minimum of 10 years has been served.
Woods pled guilty in June, 2022 to a charge of Second-Degree Murder in connection with the November 2020 beating death of 47-year-old David Rowe
ORIGINAL STORY FROM JUNE 16, 2022:
A 42-year-old man now faces a murder charge after being arrested in connection with a homicide in Reno last November.
At that time, police responded to the 600 block of Kuenzli Street where they found the victim beaten. The victim later died.
The day after, Michael Woods was arrested for Burglary and Battery Causing Substantial Bodily Harm, pending final autopsy results.
On March 5, Woods, who remained in custody at the Washoe County Detention Facility, was arrested for Open Murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.