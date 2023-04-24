Domestic violence cases are always disheartening. National statistics show nearly twenty people per minute, just in the U.S. are physically abused by a partner, which is more than ten million people a year. But there are resources available locally for those who might be in similar situations.
Safe Embrace is a local non-profit helping victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Safe Embrace can help both men and women who are experiencing domestic violence situations.
When it comes to domestic violence, Safe Embrace always encourages the victim to leave, but they say statistically it can take about seven attempts to leave before a victims of domestic violence can get away successfully.
Krystal Copenhaver, the Outreach Education Specialist for Safe Embrace explains, "When they contact us, we don't force them if they're not ready to leave so we encourage a safety plan in case something does happen, and they do need to leave in an emergency." Copenhaver says, creating a safety plan should be their first steps a victim of domestic abuse should take, gathering items such as important documents, clothes, food, bank cards, cash and an extra set of keys for the car.
Safe Embrace can also provide legal help for victims, Copenhaver lists, "We also help them obtain restraining orders, we have legal advocates here that can help them with that, and we can also accompany them to their court date if they're wanting us too." Copenhaver mentions, sometimes it can be tricky to get protection from law enforcement because sometimes there's not enough evidence for law enforcement to be able to act.
But that's where Safe Embrace comes in to help.
Copenhaver also mentions, "We offer our shelter, we offer housing programs, legal advocacy and other outreach opportunities." And all of Safe Embrace's services are confidential, which, Copenhaver says "Helps a victim feel a bit more at ease that their information is strictly confidential, and we don't give it out to anyone."
Additionally Safe Embrace, the TMCC Counseling Center and Crisis Support Services of Nevada is also holding a "Take Back the Night" event at TMCC, in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month on Tuesday April 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the RDMT Student Center and is open to the public.