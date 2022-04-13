The JUSTin Hope foundation and the Reno Ice Raiders are inviting the community to the first annual CanAm Classics Cup featuring hockey players from Canada and the United States in support of autism awareness month.
The games with take place on Friday, April 15th at 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 16th at 3:30 pm.
Proceeds from the game will go towards the JUSTin Hope Foundation, which aims to build a community of inclusion, empowerment, and support for families and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tickets are on sale for $10 and the proceeds go toward the JUSTin Hope Foundation.
Also, at each game there will be two Reno Ice Raiders season passes for the 2022-2023 season given away. Your ticket to the game serves as your entry into the season passes giveaway.
To purchase tickets please visit this link.