The Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation hosted its annual 'Know the Gold' Radiothon today. All the money donated will help kids fighting cancer.
"Knowing that we're going to be able to help them and give the parents a night of rest when they don't have to worry about 'can I pay our car bill, can i pay rent next month?' that's what we're here for," says Fayth Ross, Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation executive director.
It's been a six month journey to raise 600 thousand dollars, that will be matched by sponsors.
The foundation helps 120 children every year with bills, travel, medical expenses, school. More than offering financial help, the foundation helps those fighting cancer understand they are not alone and to connect to other families going through the same battle.
"They help with the bills that maybe aren't covered by insurance, but so much of it is really the support in it," says Lynn Histing, mother.
This fundraiser ended, but the mission continues and to give you can visit their website at nvchildrenscancer.org.