All in-person classes for Incline Village schools will be canceled tomorrow due to the recent winter weather storm and will transition toward distance learning.
The district closely monitored storm conditions and consulted with the National Weather Service before making the decision.
Even though in-person classes are canceled, students will be engaging in distance learning on Tuesday, December 14 as staff participated in virtual teaching courses to prepare for a move towards distance learning.
In addition, a breakfast and lunch meal will be distributed from Incline Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for any students that need meals.