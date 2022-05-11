Gas prices aren't the only thing getting more expensive, so is food.
Food prices are nearly 9,5% higher in April 2022 than in April 2021. The largest annual increase in 41 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They say meat and dairy products got much pricier. Bacon cost 17.7% more, and chicken prices were up by 16.4%. Butter and margarine together popped 19.2% and milk prices went up 14.7%, with fresh whole milk jumping 15.5%.
Flour prices surged by 14% and coffee by 13.5%. Fruits and vegetables also got a lot more expensive, as citrus shot up 18.6% and lettuce rose 12.7%. Even canned fruits and veggies weren't immune: they increased 10.4%.
"Food prices have gotten absolutely ridiculous, but it's reflected everywhere, not only in the supermarket, but at restaurants too," says Noble Pie customer, Zachary Bunnell.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also says, restaurants had to raise their prices by 7.2% for the year.
Local restaurants say they are trying to find a balance, as they too, suffer with the rise in prices. Folks at Noble Pie say they are paying anywhere from 8% to 35% more in items they buy.
"We are only raising our prices about 6 or 7% overall, we are really trying to keep them as low as we can and we really hope to be able to lower them as soon as we can," says Noble Pie owner, Ryan Goldhammer.
Even with the increase, some customers say, sometimes, eating out, can be comparable to grocery shopping. "To me I'll spend a little bit more coming out to eat, but you know the environment and the people and just, you know the community in it, you know, it's worth that extra couple bucks," says Noble Pie customer, Colin Brohawn.
Those hitting the grocery stores, are just buying less, and cheaper items, than they have in the past.
"I am 72 on social security and work 40 hours a week, that is how I do it," says Dave Dillard, Grocery store customer.