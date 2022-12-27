Count down to the new year at Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) with dining specials at Charlie Palmer Steak Reno, Rim Asian Bistro, Uno Más, The Grand Buffet and The Grand Café.
Charlie Palmer Steak
Charlie Palmer Steak will serve a three course dinner of unforgettable cuisine starting with Kushi oysters served with a champagne mignonette sauce.
The culinary adventure continues with a choice of either a wagyu beef tartar made with quail eggs, black garlic aioli, Calabrian chili oil and applewood smoked sea salt served with grilled ciabatta or a warm spinach salad prepared with caramelized shallots, chevre, pancetta, pine nuts, Craisins and a sherry vinaigrette.
The main course features a delicious beef Wellington. This iconic dish is served with white truffle, red wine demi and is perfectly seasoned with Maldon sea salt.
To end the night, guests will indulge in a molten dark chocolate cake, topped with a cherry port compote served alongside fresh vanilla bean ice cream.
The New Year’s Eve menu at Charlie Palmer Steak is available on Dec. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. for $205 per person.
Rim Asian Bistro
To celebrate the new year, Rim Asian Bistro will feature a special three course menu. For the first course, guests can choose from one of three incredible starters including a crab and shrimp wonton soup, crispy pork belly served with braised mustard greens and honey ginger soy, or togarashi fried Brussels sprouts served with a lemon and garlic aioli.
In the second course, guests can choose either wok-fried beef with asparagus or a scallion, ginger and soy steamed bass with winter pumpkin, both served with Jasmine rice.
For dessert, guests will relish a yuzu white chocolate mousse cake with a pistachio crumble and pear mirin sauce served alongside a refreshing raspberry sorbet.
Rim Asian Bistro will serve this New Year’s Eve menu on Dec. 31 from 5 to 11 p.m. for $64 per person.
Uno Más
The special New Year's Eve menu at Uno Más features fresh, authentic Mexican ingredients. For the main course, guests will enjoy a Tampiquena surf and turf enchilada made with a perfectly grilled NY steak and a jumbo lump crab served alongside Spanish rice, beans, grilled vegetables rajas and guacamole.
The dessert course will consist of fresh, warm churros served with vanilla bean ice cream and a trio of dipping sauces including dark chocolate, salted caramel and raspberry tequila.
Uno Más will serve this special menu on Dec. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. for $45 per person.
The Grand Buffet
Head into the new year with your favorites at The Grand Buffet. Meat lovers have the choice of prime rib or a perfectly grilled filet mignon with steak au poivre sauce. Spring for the roasted pork with wild mushroom demi-glaze or the chicken francese for a lighter option. Seafood fans can choose from many favorites like mussels, shrimp, oysters and lobster mac and cheese. The buffet will also feature a poke station.
End the night with a choice of holiday-themed dessert options.
The Grand Buffet New Year’s Eve special will be served from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1, 2023 from 4 to 9 p.m. for $64.99 per person.
The Grand Café
The new year is grand at The Grand Café. Enjoy a delectable beef tenderloin au poivre served with a horseradish potato puree, grilled asparagus and demi-glaze. End the evening with a flourless chocolate cake with a whipped white chocolate and strawberry pinot noir compote.
The Grand Café will serve this New Year’s Eve special on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $50 per person.
For more information or to make a reservation visit grandsierraresort.com.