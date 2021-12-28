While it may be an inconvenience for drivers, skiers are enjoying the fresh snow. Mt. Rose Highway is back open and so is Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.
“We were supposed to go home two days ago, but we just decided to stick it out and stay, so we could wait till the mountain opens and it opened today,” says Jessica Benak, rider from California.
After getting 9 feet of fresh powder, they say there is no such thing as too much snow.
“We have been waiting, waiting, waiting,” says Jennifer Walker. She says in seven years living in the area, it’s the second most snow she has seen piled up on the side of the road.
“When it's snowing like this, people have been watching it on the webcams…the minute we're open, the crowds are going to be showing up in masses and ready to get out there,” says Travis Holland, spokesperson with Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. Holland says now is the time to clear the parking lot, shovel a lot of snow, clear the lifts and check the runs, to see if they are safe to be used.