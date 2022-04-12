The Nevada Department of Taxation has been informed that a scam notice has been received by several taxpayers.
The notices mention that the taxpayer has unpaid tax debt that needs to be paid immediately or enforcement such as seizure or forfeiture of Social Security benefits and garnishing of wages and bank accounts will take place.
The notice also contains a phone number, which is not a Department phone number.
Notices of Delinquent Taxes sent by the Department include a calculation of taxes due and instructions on how to remit payment.
The Department of Taxation does not have authority to seize or garnish Social Security benefits, wages, or bank accounts without further legal action.
If you receive, or have received, this type of notice or a similar notice and have questions, please contact the Department Call Center at (866) 962-3707.