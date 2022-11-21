The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.
Most Washoe County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day, a state holiday.
The following county offices will be closed:
* Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno.
* All Washoe County Libraries. The Verdi Community Library & Nature Center will also be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23; all other libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us.
* Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Pet redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable, and Wadsworth Justice Court
* The Second Judicial District Court
* The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
* The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – all administrative offices are closed
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
Washoe County Health District – Clinical services
* Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
The following county offices will be open:
The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fictitious firm names, notary bond filings and marriage licenses.
The following City of Sparks offices are closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and Family Day, Nov. 25:— City of Sparks, NV (@cityofsparks) November 21, 2022
✖️ Sparks City Hall
✖️ Sparks Parks and Recreation
✖️ Alf Sorensen Community Center
✖️ Larry D. Johnson Community Center
✖️ Sparks Municipal Court
Regular hours resume Nov. 28. pic.twitter.com/RMxnO4Ji83
All Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County transit services will be on a Sunday-level holiday schedule for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 24. The RTC Regional Connector will not operate on Thanksgiving Day and the RTC’s administrative offices will be closed.
Administrative offices will remain closed on Friday, November 25, and RTC transit services will operate on a Sunday-level holiday schedule. RTC Regional Connector will not operate on Friday.
RTC Customer Service will be closed on November 24 and 25.
To check your transit route and view schedule information, visit rtcwashoe.com.