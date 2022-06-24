Just because abortion is protected in the silver state, doesn't mean we won't see impacts in other ways. The decision might make western states, including Nevada, a destination to those looking to get an abortion. Being the only drug induced abortion clinic in northern Nevada, they are getting ready to supply the demand.
"We are already starting to see it trickle from Texas, so it's already happening," says Daela Gibson, director or public affairs at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is expecting an increase of 6 thousand percent of patients coming in from other states, which might mean 250 to 500 extra people a week in their California and Nevada clinics. "We brought on more abortion care providers, we are working on expanding services and hours in various regions," says Gibson.
Wild West Access Fund is a local organization that helps connect people to abortion services and finance it. They say, it is too early to say how it will affect their mission, but predict the demand to go up exponentially.
"Someone in Wadsworth who needs to travel and they live in a rural community, they also have to navigate what if there isn't an appointment for me for three more weeks, because our clinics are flooded with other patients both from Nevada and outside of it," says Maureen Scott, co-founder of Wild West Access Fund.
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte says, as of right now, it is not illegal for them to help people from other states.