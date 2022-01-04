Today, Nevada Health Response provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For the second week in a row, Esmeralda County is listed as high risk of transmission. That means, in accordance with Directive 045, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in indoor settings again.
Storey, White Pine, and Eureka counties will continue to only have masks required for unvaccinated individuals based on current CDC information.
Mineral County is listed as moderate risk of transmission and if the county continues to have low or moderate risk for another week, masks will not be required for vaccinated individuals.
All other Nevada counties continue to be listed as substantial or high transmission by the CDC and must continue to mask in public indoor settings or crowded outdoor settings.
To be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for two weeks in a row. Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days. Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past 7 days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days.
Please review UPDATED NEVADA COVID-19 GUIDANCE: Delta Variant, Vaccinations and Masks for additional information on where and how this applies across Nevada.
The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.
Please note that some school districts and local governments have implemented mask requirements that may be more restrictive than those set forth in Directives 047 and 048.
For the latest information on current mitigation measures in place by county, visit NV Health Response - Current Status
