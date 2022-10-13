The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with an outbreak of panleukopenia - a virus that affects cats and kittens, similar to parvo in dogs - at the Reno Shelter. Symptoms include loss of appetite, fever, vomiting and dehydration.
"Panleukopenia is a nasty virus for kittens and cats; it is deadly," said NHS CEO Greg Hall. "The best way to treat it is to have vaccinated kittens and cats, so of course, vaccinating at the earliest possible moment that a kitten can accept the vaccine is the best practice, and most kittens and cats that are vaccinated will survive the virus."
The shelter was closed for cleaning on Wednesday and it's not currently accepting any new pets. The staff is also alerting new pet owners if their felines could be infected. It's the worst outbreak the shelter has ever seen.
"Very infrequently do we see such a high concentration coming in," Hall said. "The other complicating factor is there is a very long rate of incubation. It can take up to 14 days for it to show signs and symptoms, so a lot of cats and kittens come into the shelter looking healthy, but they're incubating the disease and develop it over time."
Now the nonprofit is working with the University of Wisconsin's Shelter Medicine Team, and the hope is to get as many healthy pets out of the shelter and into loving homes as soon as possible.
"All of our pets that are available for adoption are free for now," Hall said. we would love for all of them to go home so we can focus our energy on the affected cats and the quarantined cats>
Donations will also be a big help right now.
"We really need some assistance," Hall said. "Certainly people can donate, because it's really going to be an intensive effort to take care of these cats and kittens. So we'd love for people to donate money, supplies, cat and kitten food, and of course we're always looking for volunteers."
There is also a chance to sign up as an emergency foster for home of the healthy pets currently living in a shelter filled to capacity. The outbreak did not affect the Carson City facility.
More information: https://nevadahumanesociety.org/panleukopenia-outbreak/
Emergency foster form: https://nevadahumanesociety.org/foster-care-interest-form/