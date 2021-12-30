Nevada is reporting an increase in COVID cases, at a rate we haven't seen since early November of 2020. State health officials are reiterating the best ways to fight the virus and they're sharing some reminders before the new year, but they say there are more options for those sick with COVID-19, like covid-19 pills.
The state requested the medication to treat 480 patients; although it is not a big number, the plan is to expand it with time.
“While the state initial allocation is limited, the board will be providing the medication to pre selected pharmacies sites, long term care and skilled nursing facilities,” Christian Schonlau, Chief Financial Officer for the Board of Pharmacy.
Just like we saw with the vaccine, the pills will not be available to everyone right away. The goal is to get them to assisted living and skilled nursing facilities first. Less than 10 percent will be dedicated to hospitals for at risk patients, at this point. Health officials also share that, at home tests are not reported to the state because they have no way to validate the test but they are a good tool, for those who are making plans.
“If you are positive, you can consider that a positive result, if you are symptomatic and you get a negative, we do encourage you to seek a lab PCR or antigen test,” says State Epidemiologist, Melissa Peek-Bullock.
State health officials also say that masks should be used indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and should also be used outdoors, if you are in a crowded space.
