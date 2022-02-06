It's been awhile since our last winter storm, but Mt. Rose crews say it's not a problem for them because they'll likely see the snow up there last for months. Even without fresh powder, locals are enjoying the conditions.
A huge snowfall in December, that all locals were eager for in order to start off their ski and boarding season, is now carrying them through these dry months.
Travis Holland, one who works in Marketing at Mt. Rose says "This time in January the sun level is a little bit lower, so the snows not getting slushy or anything at this elevation, we're still staying pretty cool up here."
Ian Hughes, a weekend skier at Mt. Rose adds "Blue bird days right after the other, nice and warm. It's amazing in January and February that we can take off our coats when we sit down for lunch."
Officials say that they've been seeing a steady amount of people come each weekend, but that their lifts move pretty quick, so even when it's busy, there's hardly any lines.
Hughes tells us "Yesterday there were no lines, Friday there were no lines, you're skiing right into the lift."
The locals say, with all this nice weather, spring skiing came early this year. But they do hope for another storm soon to coat the mountain with a fresh layer of snow. For now, the snow is holding up it's end of the ski season bargain.
Holland explains "It's not so warm that it's getting the snow to be too soft, it's at that perfect groomed condition."
Hughes compares the conditions of the snow to his own experiences "I moved here from the east coast 3 years ago, I've skied in Vermont most of my life. This is not ice, it's not blue so it's pretty easy to get an edge on this stuff even though it's a little slicker than normal."
Officials at Mt. Rose say, their ski and board season at the resort can go through to the end of April easily.
Holland says "We had over 275 inches so far, and to kind of take a break through the snow and get some sun has been really nice. We're loving it."
With all the nice weather, and cloudless skies making for some blue bird days at the resort, locals aren't missing a weekend on the mountain.
Holland tells us "The crowds have been steady each weekend. We keep thinking, oh that was the busy weekend and it's going to die down, it hasn't been too crowded our lift lines are moving pretty quick. But we're just seeing great turnouts weekend after weekend."
Cody Wollitz, another skier at Mt. Rose says "People like being outside, there's something magical about being here in the mountains and just being here with fresh air and good company."
Since the last big snowfall in December, the locals have been eager to get back out on the mountain.
Hughes tells us what he and his friends like to do "We meet at the parking lot at 8:30 and hit the mountain all day."
Holland adds "All of the powder hounds were out there at the end of December, and now the people that want the sunshine and the low winds, just the perfect sunny conditions. I mean this is classic Tahoe skiing right here."
Wollitz mentions "Powder days are great, but then powder days the next days are blue bird that's why I live here."
Mt. Rose officials say even though they haven't seen a storm in about a month, they don't feel the need to make anymore snow for their mountain right now.
Holland says "We have such a good base built right now this is going to last us for months. We're looking to get more snow at the end of the month, we're really happy about it."