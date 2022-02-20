This Presidents Day weekend has been busy for our area, as many visitors have been coming down to enjoy their 3 day weekend. Just after our most recent snowfall, the mountains received a blanket of fresh snow that visitors came to check out over at Mt. Rose.
Officials at the mountains say they tend to see visitors from all over, both from in and out of the country.
Travis Holland in Marketing at the Mt. Rose Ski Resort tells us "We're always ready for it, these holiday weekends are a really popular time for people to travel and come up to ski and snowboard."
And the fresh snow storm we just recently had seemed to draw everyone straight to the slopes.
Holland says "People are definitely excited after that last storm, we got more than expected about 7 to 9 inches and people are really loving it up here."
Holland adds, how busy the mountain can be on a holiday weekend, can vary depending on the initial crowds and weather. This Sunday was showing some mild wind, but no one on the mountain seemed to mind.
Holland tells us more about what Mt. Rose has seen this holiday weekend "Yesterday we had a really great turnout, even today with a bit more clouds and a bit more wind, we've had a great turnout."
Jason Wong, a Bay Area resident enjoying Ski Weekend with family adds "We heard that it was going to be really crowded today and the wait or the lift was no more than 10 minutes, so it was really surprisingly empty today."
Although due to the wind, a lift was closed for the rest of the day. But some visitors were able to jump on a few times before that happened.
Wong was one of those visitors, he says "We went on the lift that closed 3 times already. The kids suffered a little bit but we did ok overall, it's a really good day today."
Wong also mentions, he and his family have been coming to Mt. Rose for 4 years for Ski Weekend, which is popular in the Bay Area for the month of February. He says sometimes those weekends fall on Presidents Day like it did this year.
Wong tells us why he enjoys Ski Weekend taking place during a 3 day weekend "It made it really easy for everybody because we all work and we all get off Monday, also for the kids to come up here with us at the same time it made it really easy."