After serving in the Army during World War Two, then working in the automotive industry for six decades - all whilst volunteering as a Knight of Columbus for 75 years - our Someone 2 Know has finally started to enjoy retirement.
Just last month he toasted a special milestone; a celebration of a lifetime for Gabriel Perry - surrounded by family and friends;
"We had 81 people at the celebration, people, I mean all my friends"
And Gabe Perry has them all beat on the odometer of life;
"I was born in Ogden, Utah in 1922, May 25th"
100 years of beautiful experiences, says Mr. Perry - memories that begin when his family moved from Utah to small town Nevada
"We moved to McGill and from McGill into Ely"
At Ely's White Pine High School, young Gabe played football - and, met the love of his life - Ida Marie.
"And I was just looking, like you, right now and I said 'that's my wife'. At high school,” Perry chuckles softly. “So, we were actually high school sweethearts"
Gabriel and Ida married in 1942. Soon after, Gabe was whisked away to Europe by the Army to serve in World War Two. Perry's division handled troop movement; "We'd get an order from Patton or one of the other generals and they'd say I want 21 riflemen, or I want two gunman or something like that".
After two and a half years abroad, Perry came home to his wife, a new home in Reno and a new career. "I went into the auto parts business. I was there for 28 years - 29 years". In 1972 Perry was recruited by TMCC Truckee Meadows Community College:
"And I spent 30 years there. and I developed the automotive program there"
A program still active to this day. All the while, Gabe and Ida built a life together, raised their daughter Marjorie and welcomed grandchildren and great grandchildren
"We had a beautiful life together"
The Perry's were married 69 years before Ida passed away - about ten years ago. Although heartbroken, Gabriel remains grateful…
"I credit my Lord, God for it all. He's guided me all the time"
…and deeply rooted in his Catholic faith - and optimism;
"I wish you the same life,” smiles Gabe, laughing gently.
The automotive program at TMCC is officially accredited in great part because of Mr. Perry. He developed the first ASE - Automotive Service Excellence program there. It was the first national certification for the state of Nevada