The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has announced a sixth arrest in an extensive six-month long home burglary investigation.
Deputies say they were originally called to a home in Lemmon Valley in July 2021 where the homeowner's cargo containers had been broken into. Inside, about $200,000 worth of medical equipment, tools, several cars, including a 1940s era Ford Deluxe coupe, multiple ATVs, multiple catamaran boats, multiple trailers – as well as priceless family heirlooms were all missing. Since then, authorities say detectives have recovered nearly $100,000 worth of the stolen property and the priceless family heirlooms.
With the assistance of regional teams like the Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) and the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU), Washoe County detectives were able to establish that a group of possible of suspects.
Earlier this week, the latest suspect, 54-year-old Wayne Geisinger was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.
Here is a detailed list of the arrests in connection with this case:
Wayne Geisinger, 54 (Arrested: 1/24/2022)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Less Than 14 Grams, first offense – Felony
- Possession of Stolen Property $25,000 - $100,000 – Felony
- Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny of an Automobile – Gross Misdemeanor
- Conspiracy to Commit Burglary – Gross Misdemeanor
Cynthia Gonzalez, 39 (Arrested: 11/30/2021)
- Conspiracy to Commit Burglary – Gross Misdemeanor
Jeremy Owens, 30 (Arrested: 11/1/2021)
- Possession of Stolen Property $5,000 - $25,000 – Felony
- Possession of Stolen Property $25,000 - $100,000 – Felony
- Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person - Felony
- Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person - Felony
- Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person - Felony
- Possession of Burglary Tools – Gross Misdemeanor
David Votaw, 39 (Arrested: 8/14/2021)
- Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, first offense – Felony
- Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, first offense – Felony
- Burglary of a Structure – Felony
- Conspiracy to Commit Burglary – Gross Misdemeanor
- Grand Larceny $25,000 - $100,000 – Felony
- Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, first offense – Felony
Bobbie Joe Thebodeau, 45 (Arrested: 8/10/2021)
- Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny
- Trenton Harvey, 18 (Arrested: 8/1/2021)
- Possession of Stolen Property $5,000 - $25,000 – Felony
- Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny of an Automobile – Gross Misdemeanor
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: WC21-3454.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)