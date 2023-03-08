A new exhibition at the Nevada Museum of Art has history buffs talking. “Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II” is now open to the public and museum officials say it promises to be a unique experience where art and World War II collide.
“It shows this unique intersection between art and war,” said Rebecca Eckland, Director of Communications and Marketing at Nevada Museum of Art. “Two things we don't normally put together."
The “Ghost Army” was the first mobile, multimedia, tactical deception unit in U,S. Army history. It was compromised of artists, designers, engineers and more who used allusion as a war tactic.
“These were people who used their creativity and their minds as weapons in order to fool the Germans and keep the Germans off balance,” said Peter Crean, Vice President of Education and Access at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Some of those inflatable tanks and vehicles, fake radio traffic, sound effects, and even phony generals, using imagination and illusion to trick the enemy while saving thousands of lives along the way, according to the Museum.
“They had hundreds of inflatables that would mimic army units,” said Crean.
These deceptive tactics are now on view at the Museum, traveling from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Military members and their families can see it at no charge.
“The EL Wiegand foundation is the exclusive sponsor for this exhibition, and they have enabled us to offer free admission to veterans, active military and their families for the duration of the exhibition,” said Eckland.
"It's important as veterans to have accessibility to come in for free,” said Jerome Washington, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3396. “It's honoring them to come in and partake in this.”
“Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II” is on view through July 23, 2023, at the Nevada Museum of Art in Downtown Reno.