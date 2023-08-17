Our Someone 2 Know can sing, play piano, guitar and bass - plus he writes his own music. And at 13, he is just he just getting started.
We spent some time with Reno Biondi - and we’ll suggest ahead of time, this story is more enjoyable to watch, than to read.
Biondi started playing piano when he was just six years old. He was impressive then, now he and his skills have grown up.
He plays Simon and Garfunkle's "Bridge Over Troubled Water” for us, and we watch clips of Reno singing Billy Joel’s “Italian Restaurant”, then he plays some Hendrix on the electric guitar.
To Biondi - all music matters;
"Music makes me, makes up, you know, a big percentage of what humans are, and, in general is our proof of emotion.”
Reno says he's had great instructors along the way including his own parents; "My dad is also a bassist, so he taught me a lot"
As for the musicals; "I have to thank my mom who taught me a lot about singing"
He taught himself how to use music making software, plus; “I play piano for the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra for this year.”
How about his name, Reno (the same city he lives in)? Well, that comes from his Italian great grandfather; “His original name was R-I-N-O, but he kinda changed it you know it looked, I guess, more American”
As for Reno's Reno; Will music be his legacy?
That song, is still being written...
Reno is now a high school freshman. He is schooling online so he has more time to devote to his music