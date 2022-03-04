The use of narcotics is on the rise across the country, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Unfortunately, fentanyl related deaths are also increasing at an astounding rate. So to help combat accidental overdoses, one local bar is providing free take home test kits.
According to data from the CDC, more than 93 thousand Americans lost their lives due to drug overdoses in 2020...up 30 percent from 2019, many of them a result of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
“It takes nothing, I mean fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, it's really powerful,” said Alison Heller, Co-Founder of FentCheck. Unfortunately, deaths are sharply rising.
“I personally have lost several friends in recent years...too many to count right now...and ya, it's devastating. Friends, families, mothers, fathers, kids,” said Melissa Macarthur, a bartender at The Z Bar.
Here in Washoe County, fentanyl deaths are increasing every year. 5 years ago, it was almost nonexistent, with only 7 deaths in 2016. Fast forward to 2021, and we have over 77, with numbers still coming in from lab delays and investigations.
“This is where Fentanyl gets dodgy, it's because you are not doing Fentanyl because you want to do Fentanyl, people are doing it on accident, they are intending on doing something else," said Addiction Recovery Advocate Grant Denton.
The owner of The Z Bar, KJ Flippen, saw this was a problem, and decided to do something about it. He's now providing free take home test kits at z bar, for anyone to take home and test any drugs they may have, to avoid an accidental overdose if fentanyl is present in their recreational drugs.
"I'm not necessarily looking for people to do that at all, but I know that it is out in the community, and we just want the community to be safe," said Flippen.
“An abstinence only approach to reduction has never worked, we need to change our approach on the war on drugs and help people survive so they can get to their next point," said Heller.
Even though FentCheck, the one's providing these Fentanyl test kits, are a 501c3, they are relying on donations to provide more test kits. And that's why, over at the Z Bar, they've created their very own Cherry-de shot. 100% of the proceeds will go towards the purchase of even more test kits.
“The fact is that 0% of dead people recover,” said Denton, “Having FentCheck is actually good to be able to keep people alive to be able to move into the next phase when they are ready to recover."
Anyone is welcome to stop by The Z Bar and pick up these free test kits. They are located in the restrooms, and you can remain completely anonymous, but you are asked to test the drugs at home, and not bring them into the bar with you.