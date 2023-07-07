Today, the Nevada State Police and First Responders escorted the family of Lt. Lorin Correll from the airport to bring his remains home—honoring him with a procession through Reno.
Video of the procession is below.
Lieutenant Correll died in a tragic accident while on vacation overseas in the Galapagos islands, snorkeling with family and friends.
The Nevada Police Foundation is collecting donations that will be given to Correll's immediate family, and will be used to cover the cost of his funeral and related expenses.
Those interested in donating can do so here.