Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced that Ladonn Lee, age 30 from Stockton, California, has been sentenced to a prison term of life without the possibility of parole after having been found guilty of 1st Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon following a two-week jury trial in September.
Lee was also sentenced by District Court Judge Scott Freeman to an additional term of 8 to 20 years for a deadly weapon enhancement in the murder case and an additional term of 28 to 72 months in prison for a felony Battery by a Prisoner on an Officer case, where he was charged after the conviction and while awaiting sentencing.
At the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Nate MacLellan argued for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole because this was a cold, calculated execution for nothing, as there were multiple items of value left in the car, inclusive of envelopes of cash.
The DDA says this showed a glimpse into the mind of Ladonn Lee and that he took Taylor Dickins life for nothing more than his own enjoyment.
SEPTEMBER 9 UPDATE:
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man from Stockton, California was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon after a two-week jury trial in Washoe County District Court.
Ladonn Lee was found guilty by the jury of the December 6, 2021, murder of Taylor Dickins, age 29 from Reno who was shot to death in his vehicle during the early morning hours in West Reno.
Lee will be sentenced on October 26, 2022.
Original Story From December 9, 2021:
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died after a shooting near Commercial Row and West Street in Reno on Monday.
The medical examiner says 28-year-old Taylor Dickins of Reno died in the incident, just before 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Street.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and Secret Witness is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.
(Reno Police assisted in this report.)