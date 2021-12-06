LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol and all State public buildings and grounds until sunset on December 9, 2021, in honor of U.S. Senator Robert “Bob” Joseph Dole and his life of service to our nation.
The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.
“U.S. Senator Bob Dole was an outstanding American whose service, devotion, and impact to this nation will never be forgotten,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”
On December 5, 2021, President Biden ordered the flag to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on December 9, 2021, in honor of the life and legacy of U.S. Senator Robert “Bob” Joseph Dole.