The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, Nev. will host a once in a lifetime event July 1-4 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Virginia & Truckee (V&T) Railroad linking Virginia City and Carson City with the world.
Complete with 17 steam locomotives from throughout the West including nine operating steam locomotives representing six different historical Nevada railroads, event organizers will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate the history and heritage of Nevada’s famed V&T Railroad.
“We are excited to offer a lineup of historic steam locomotives unlike anything seen in the State of Nevada in over 75 years,” Daniel Thielen, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, said. “The Great Western Steam Up will be an unforgettable celebration of Nevada’s railroads and our steam-powered heritage.”
Featured steam locomotives that will be in operation:
• Southern Pacific narrow gauge locomotive No. 18 (the “Slim Princess” formerly of the NevadaCalifornia-Oregon Railway)
• Eureka & Palisade RR No. 4, (the “Eureka”)
• Bluestone Mining & Smelting RR Heisler No. 1
• Nevada County Narrow Gauge RR No. 5 (the “Tahoe”)
• Cortez Mines Ltd. Railway No. 1, (the “Anne Marie”)
• Carson & Tahoe Lumber & Fluming Co. “Glenbrook,”
• Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 22, (the “Inyo”)
• V&T Railroad No. 25
• Santa Cruz Portland Cement No. 2 (the “Chiggen”)
Event tickets are on sale now and all proceeds will benefit the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City.
Event information, schedules, ticket sales and more are available at greatwesternsteamup.com