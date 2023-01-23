The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that Monday January 23rd, 2023, is the beginning of the nation's 2023 tax season, and they will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax year returns. The IRS says more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed.
One thing tax professionals recommend is making sure you have every important document that you need before your appointment so you can be prepared, and not take an appointment time away from another if you are unprepared. Officials told us the documents people forget the most are their Identity Protection Pins and their W-2 forms.
Adela Quiroz, the Franchise Owner of Liberty Tax, says "Employers have until the end of this month, so the 31st, to have W-2's postmarked and sent out. So, you want to make sure if you're missing any W-2's you wait for them before you file your taxes."
Quiroz also mentions IP Protection Pins were issued out at the end of last month by the IRS. She says if you don’t have your IP Protection Pin you should reach out to the IRS.
Filing your taxes can be intimidating, even though the IRS recommends filing online for a smother process, if you don’t feel comfortable filing your own taxes you can always reach out to a local tax professional “It's like when you're fixing your car, when you know what you're looking for you don't have to take it to a mechanic but if you're not sure...whether it be on the technological aspect or on the tax aspect it might be best to bring it in to a tax preparer," Quiroz tells us.
To help make your tax filing experience easier this year, the IRS advises that you have the right information and documents before filing, including Social Security numbers, Individual Taxpayer and Adoption Taxpayer Identification numbers and this year's Identity Protections Personal Identifications numbers valid for the calendar year 2023.
The IRS also says filling out an accurate return can help taxpayers avoid delays or later IRS notices. The IRS also says most refunds are issued in less than 21 days. As for scams, the IRS will typically send you a letter. Officials says it’s very rare the IRS will call or email you.
Quiroz advises to "reach out to the IRS directly, see if maybe whatever email, document or letter you receive is legit before just sending money or giving information to someone you may not know."
According to the IRS, Tuesday April 18 is the tax filing deadline to submit 202 tax returns or an extension to file and pay taxes owed.
The IRS says the due date is April 18 instead of April 15 because of the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday which falls on Monday April 17, but officials want to remind everyone, if you are seeking help to also bring your patience.
"Make sure if the office that you're going to doesn't have that many preparers, just try to be understanding. There are some people that are new at this so be patient with them as well," Quiroz continues.
Here are some important dates from the IRS to keep in mind:
- January 13: IRS Free File opens
- January 17: Due date for tax year 2022 fourth quarter estimated tax payment.
- January 23: IRS begins 2023 tax season and starts accepting and processing individual 2022 tax returns.
- January 27: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day to raise awareness of valuable tax credits available to many people – including the option to use prior-year income to qualify.
- April 18: National due date to file a 2022 tax return or request an extension and pay tax owed due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C.
- October 16: Due date to file for those requesting an extension on their 2022 tax returns.