Today was the first time Senator Jacky Rosen visited the Reno Public Market since it opened in January.
The Senator walked around the building speaking with various small business from food vendors to local artists.
The Reno Public Market is a central place shining a light on small businesses of all kinds, making it the perfect place to meet local business owners.
Senator Jacky Rosen says, "To take this space that already existed, to re-imagine it as a community space with shopping, with local artists, with food truck owners and local businesses it has really become a community gathering place it's only going to continue to grow."
Senator Rosen sits on the small businesses and entrepreneurship committee in Washington D.C., she says 99% of businesses in Nevada are small and locally owned.
"They are the engine of our state, they're the passion for all those folks that are here, and we have to do everything we can to be sure that they can grow and thrive." Senator Rosen mentions. Ryan Weeks, the Owner and Operator of Wok and Roll tells us "Reno is really the biggest little city in town... in the world, we have a great community we have a great leadership, and we really appreciate it as a small business the support is vital."
Senator Rosen and a group of democratic senators have entered a resolution to stop the proposal of a 30% sales tax on anything a consumer would buy, anywhere you might shop including a small business "We can never allow that to happen we will always oppose that. We're not going to balance the back of this budget on working families." says Senator Rosen.
As for the owner of Wok and Roll, he says he loves being a small business in a state full of them "The freedom, the aspect of the freedom to just work for myself and really get out there and provide for my community is really one of the biggest things for me, I really enjoy it." Explains Weeks. Senator Rosen continues "Small businesses are not just the engine in Nevada but the engine across the country and they need our support."