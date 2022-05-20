On Saturday, Students, alumni, staff, families, and community members will say farewell to Hug High School as students transition to new Procter Hug High School on Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard this fall.
Current students, alumni, and staff will gather to sign their names in the school library and enjoy food, beverages, student performances, and activities for children at this family event.
Alumni are invited to bring memorabilia from their high school days to show off and share with others.
This fall, students will attend the new Procter Hug High School on Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard, the first new high school in the Washoe County School District in nearly two decades.
Workers are putting the final touches on this state-of-the-art campus which will boast 295,000 square foot, and a three-story building that will include 40 general learning rooms, 11 science labs, 15 shared group rooms, 17 specialized labs for art, media, and career tech, a student commons, a 425-seat performing arts center, music suites, 2 gyms, and a JROTC room.
The new high school will replace the current, aging Procter Hug High School and all students currently zoned for Procter Hug will attend the new school once it opens.
The current Hug High School campus will be rebuilt into the new Debbie Smith CTE Academy, and while several existing buildings on the Procter Hug Campus will be utilized in the design, others will be demolished and replaced.
Debbie Smith CTE Academy will join the Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) as a sister school when it opens in 2024. Both schools will offer a comprehensive high school education that includes CTE programming.
(Washoe County School District)