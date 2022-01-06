The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is encouraging all families whose children will be five years old on or before the first day of school to register for kindergarten.
WCSD is also reminding families that beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, the Nevada Department of Education has determined that there will be new age requirements for all kindergartners in Nevada.
Under Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 392.040, which was adopted during the 2021 legislative session, incoming kindergarten students must be five years old on or before the start of the school they will be attending.
Enrollment will be based on the student’s age at the start of the school year, not by their level of readiness for school.
Students who are entering a WCSD school which is following the Balanced Calendar must be five years old on or before Monday, August 15.
Kindergarten students whose zoned schools are following the Capital Projects Calendar will begin school when classes begin on Monday, August 29 if they have turned five years old on or before that date.
Students who have attended pre-kindergarten in a school or home school setting and have observed their fifth birthday before September 30, 2022 may also register for kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year.
“We look forward to welcoming our new kindergartners to school this fall as they begin their academic careers with us,” said Kacey Edgington, kindergarten coordinator for WCSD. “The early days of our children’s education are important because for most students, it is their first exposure to learning in a classroom, making friends among their peers in school, and getting accustomed to the school setting. I hope our families will reach out if they have questions about the new kindergarten age requirements, as our staff members are standing by to help whenever our families need assistance. And I encourage all our families to register their students for the fall semester.”
Families who have questions should reach out to their zoned school for more information. For general information about registration, you can visit Student Accounting / Kindergarten Registration (washoeschools.net).
For specific information about kindergarten you can visit www.washoeschools.net/kinder
(The Washoe County School District assisted in this report.)