Tuesday marked day two of the 82nd Nevada Legislature and lawmakers are putting in the groundwork for bills that will go through months of vetting.
There is a lot of 'new' at the legislature: hundreds of new bills introduced, 14 new assembly members (seven from each party), and seven new senators.
With that, newly elected republican Governor Joe Lombardo has republicans hopeful they can get some more of their bills inked into law, as opposed to previous years when all three branches were democrat-controlled.
"I think it's healthy to have this check and balance from the executive over the legislature, and vice versa. So, I'm looking forward to that. I think there has been conversations with the Governor and his State of the State that make me feel hopeful,” said (R) Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen.
There are several bipartisan issues on tap for this legislative session. Much of it revolves around education.
One agenda republicans hope they can make headway on is stricter laws in the books for habitually unruly students.
“Some issues with student discipline. I think all of us have heard some pretty scary stories in the news of teachers being assaulted and student safety is at risk as well, so I've been working with the superintendents in the six counties I represent, and we've put in some fixes,” said Hansen.
Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert is hopeful for bipartisan partnerships this session.
She co-sponsored a bill with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro on tougher punishments for those found guilty of trying to solicit minors under the 14-years-old.
“So, basically we have individuals trying to solicit women they believe are minors, and they cannot be prosecuted if they are not in fact minors. Again, this is about law enforcement who create stings basically to try and make sure that they get these predators,” explained Senator Seevers.
Overall the republican legislators we spoke to hope the legislators put the state over partisan politics.
"It shouldn’t be the north against the south, the rurals against the urban centers, and I think we can find our way back, and as I have had discussions with both parties I have a feeling that they want to do what's right for Nevada than worrying about all of the partisanship,” said Assemblywoman Hansen.