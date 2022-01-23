Flips USA Gymnastics 40th Annual Invitational Competition

This weekend, hosted by the Grand Sierra Resort, was the 40th annual Flips USA Gymnastics competition. Which would have bee the events 41st annual invitational but was cancelled last year. Today was the final day of the competition, hosting kids from 5 years old to 18 years old, levels 1 through 10.
With kids starting gymnastics competitions from 5 years old, it can also take them straight through college. This weekend at the Flips USA Gymnastics Invitational, they had a turnout of over 500 athletes, both local and from out of state.
Suzi Otuafi, the Owner & Head Coach of Flips USA Gymnastics tells us how the competition went for them this weekend "Our Athletes in general have done awesome, we've had a lot of first place finishes."
Flips has been in business for 50 years here in Nevada. The head coach herself has been with the organization since 1980 and took over in 2006, once a gymnast herself and now helping others reach their potential.
Otuafi says "At this level it's about fun, getting used to the competition, getting out there in front of their family and friends and just experience."
She says taking up gymnastics as a sport takes immense dedication, travelling to different places for competitions and paying for the cost of each one. This weekend they had teams coming from as far as Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California.
Otuafi explains "Gymnastics is a very expensive sport and a time commitment from kids and their parents."
Emma Schrady, a Level 10 Gymnast at Flips USA Gymnastics adds "It's a huge huge time commitment... I train over 20 hours a week 5 days a week and I actually live in Truckee so it's quite a commute."
Schrady started out in toddler classes, and didn't start competing until she was 10 years old. This will now be her 8th competition season with Flips.
Otuafi says "It's just about the kids and giving them the experience and life skills."
When life gave Schrady, now a level 10 gymnast, a decision between 2 sports, in the end she chose gymnastics.
Schrady tells us why she made the decision to stay a gymnast "I feel like it's such a unique sport, and not everyone gets to do it so it was my passion."
This weekend Schrady won "All Around", which she says was exciting, but having the competition held locally makes the event even more rewarding.
Schrady says "This is my favorite meet of the whole year because all my family and friends get to come, I'm with all my teammates, and we're all here to support each other and I think that's what really makes it fun."
In the beginning of January, Schrady committed to the University of Washington to be a college gymnast, where she will continue to pursue her academic and athletic dreams.
Schrady tells us "I'm so so excited! it's definitely a huge step and I just can't wait to see where my gymnastics journey takes me."
She says it will be hard to leave her family and friends at first, but she's ready for the journey and opportunities ahead.
Schrady explains how college gymnastics are different than the competitions she does now "There are going to be so many more people... and it's more of a team sport in college, and less individual and that's going to definitely be an adjustment. But I'm really excited and can't wait for something new."
In the end, she has one last message for the young kids who started out just as she did, and are competing on this final day.
Schrady says "If you love it just don't give up on your dreams and keep going, you can do it. It's hard, but never give up if that's what you want to do."